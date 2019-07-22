Crawfish Junction in Milford, W6376 County Highway A, will hold its third annual Summer Bash, Race for Autism Awareness Drive on Saturday, Aug. 3 starting at noon.
The event is at the same time of the year as Gatorfest used to be, an event that raised funds for breast cancer awareness, which was hosted at the bar before current owners Corey McGrath and Torey Smith purchased the business in 2017.
“We decided against taking that huge event on again, at least for now, but we wanted to do some sort of event in later summer that could raise funds for a good cause,” Smith said.
The owners didn’t have a cause in mind but decided to raise funds for an organization lead by one of their regulars and a friend, Scotty Hoeft of Hoeft Motorsports, Race for Autism Awareness.
Hoeft has been raising funds for the organization by doing other fundraisers like racing, golf outings and more. At the end of the year after all the fundraisers he sends a check to the Autism Society of South-Central Wisconsin.
“It just kind of worked out with him timing wise and everything else, and we decided to raise funds for his organization through this event. Crawfish Junction also sponsors his race car at Hoeft Motorsports,” Smith said.
The Summer Bash will include entertainment from Pat McCurdy and outside games including Hamerschlagan, Beer Pong and Bag Toss.
The regular menu won’t be offered that day, but a delicious smoked BBQ buffet is available. There will be beer bucket specials all day and a Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m.
“We also have Hubbleton Brewing Company stopping in that day, the race cars from Hoeft Motorsports will be by and we will have a Dunk Tank again this year,” Smith said.
For more information go to: www.facebook.com/events/2106133289440016/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.