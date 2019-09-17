Asphalt paving is planned for Thursday on Mulberry Street, according to an email from Holly Merson, project engineer.
The first layer of asphalt will be placed on the roadway where curb and gutter has been installed on the 600-900 blocks of Mulberry Street, the 200 block of Fargo Street, East Grant Street, O’Neil Street and Louise Street.
Residents are asked to be out of their driveway ahead of paving operations beginning Thursday morning. They will be allowed back in their driveway Thursday night following paving operations.
