LAKE MILLS — Sophomore McClaine Mahone made four 3-pointers in the second half to ensure the Lake Mills L-Cats would earn a 59-48 victory over host Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
Those four 3-pointers were Mahone’s only baskets of the night. The L-Cats outscored Lakeside, 27-9, from 3-point range.
Mahone and junior point guard Julianna Wagner tied for the game-lead with 12 points each.
Lakeside Lutheran senior Lauren Thiele also turned in a dozen points. Thiele scored eight points in the second half for the Warriors, who trailed 30-23 at the break. Maya Heckmann scored nine points and Kaylee Raymond added eight to balance the Lakeside scoring.
Lake Mills, which entered the game tied with Wrightstown for the third spot in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, improved its record to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Capitol North. Lakeside (7-3, 1-1 Capitol North) had won five straight games.
The L-Cats will continue their season at home Friday against Columbus. Lakeside will return to action on the road against Lodi on Friday. Both games are slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 59,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48
L-Cats 29 30 — 59
Warriors 23 25 — 48
Lake Mills (fg ftm-fta pts) — Roughen 2 2-2 6, Wagner 3 5-6 12, Pitta 4 0-0 10, Guerrero 4 1-2 9, Lamke 4 0-0 10, Mahone 4 0-0 12. Totals — 21 8-10 59.
Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 2 0-0 4, M. Heckmann 3 2-2 9, Schuetz 2 1-3 5, Thiele 6 0-1 12, Liddicoat 1 0-0 2, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 2 2-2 6, Raymond 3 0-0 8. Totals — 20 5-8 48.
3-point goals — LM (Wagner, Pitta 2, Lamke 2, Mahone 4) 9, LL (M. Heckmann, Raymond 2) 3. Total fouls — LM 16, LL 15.
