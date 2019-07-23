Wisconsin’s second largest ethnic group was the focus of a recent celebration of local history.
The 52nd annual Aztalan Day, held at the Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society museum site on Sunday, July 21, explored the history of Polish immigrants in a lecture titled, “The Polish in Wisconsin” from Rita Apolonia Dow. Attendees of the event also toured the museum grounds and enjoyed lunch, while volunteers from across the state put on trade demonstrations such as tool forging, flint knapping and “rag rug” weaving.
“Aztalan has drawn a lot of interest from a lot of different areas,” historical society president Robin Untz told the Leader. “It’s a unique group that comes and is willing to help out with things.”
Dow, who is from Waterloo, served as one of these “living historians” by explaining the culture of Polish immigrants while wearing Polish folk costume.
“The story of Wisconsin’s Poles is a story of family,” Dow said. “They were determined to transplant their traditions and make the sacrifices necessary for the next generation’s success.”
Beginning with the arrival of the first Polish immigrants in the 1850s, the Polish left their homeland to escape political and economic hardship, Dow said, but were resolved to keep their culture alive.
“There were several farm families that came at the same time and settled in close proximity,” she said. “This is very typical of the Poles settling in Wisconsin — the sense of community was very important to them.”
Attracted by the prospect of jobs in Milwaukee’s major industries, tens of thousands of Poles came to the city in the late 1800s, Dow said.
“They made large sections of the city uniquely their own and permanently shaped both the streetscape and the skyline of residential Milwaukee,” she said. “Polish communities of Milwaukee were known for two things — little houses and big churches.”
One of those churches is the Basilica of St. Josaphat, a massive building completed in 1901.
“Built with materials salvaged from the Chicago Post Office, it is the closest thing in Wisconsin to a genuine European cathedral,” Dow said.
Polish immigrants embraced dancing as a mainstay of community celebrations, with the multi-ethnic Polka popular alongside the Poles’ own cultural dance known as the Mazurka. The Polish also brought with them a unique and varied cuisine, Dow said, a traditional diet that lives on today at many holiday meals.
“I think back on my own recollections of growing up because my mother and her Polish sister were very, very close and we spent every holiday with them,” she said. “There was always pickled herring at Christmastime.”
The presentation ended with a word from Stan Graiewski, vice president of membership of the Polish American Congress-Wisconsin Division.
