Eliada Brown was born on January of 1760 in Haddam, Connecticut. At the age of 15 years-old, he enlisted at East Beery, and marched on for America's freedom for seven long years.
Under Cornel Nicholas's regiment and Captain Stevens company, he participated in the battle at Bunker Hill, and at the battle of Brandy-Wine in New Fork with Gen. Washington. In 1779, Gen. Washington sent him to West Point as one of the body guards to Major Gen. Arnold, and he stood by Gen. Washington when he handed Major Arnold the papers to leave the country, as a traitor to the American cause.
After the war closed, Eliada went back to New Hampshire and gained an education. Later he moved to Vermont, then finally to Jefferson, Wis., where he passed away on June 23, 1855. Eliada is buried in Greenwood Cemetery in Jefferson, alongside his daughter Helen Mary (Brown) Whipple, a real daughter of the Fort Atkinson Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.
Have a patriot in your family? Interested in history? For more information on the DAR, visit fortatkinsonelipie.wixsite.com/fort-atkinson or at dar.org.
