LAKE MILLS — The Jefferson wrestling team won all three of its duals at the Lakeside Lutheran Duals Saturday in Lake Mills.
The Eagles defeated Brookfield Central, 45-24, Sun Prairie, 57-18 and hosts Lakeside Lutheran, 58-18.
The Lakeside Lutheran Warriors lost to Jefferson and defeated Sun Prairie, 33-30.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Dane McIlvain (120), Riley Schmidt (126) and Ethan Lozano (170) all earned victories versus the Eagles.
Schmidt pinned Jadon Dondlinger at 2 minutes, 42 seconds to give Lakeside a 12-6 lead over Jefferson through four weight classes. From there, the Eagles won all but one weight class as Lozano received a forfeit in the 170-point weight class. McIlvain received a forfeit at 120 pounds.
In the Sun Prairie dual, Schmidt pinned his 126-pound opponent in 45 seconds to give the Warriors a quick six points. The Warriors scored the first 27 points of the dual and held on for the victory with a forfeit at 106 pounds received by Hunter Sommer.
Lakeside lost two matches that went a full six minutes. Nathan Stout, a 152-pounder, was defeated by a 4-3 decision and 182-pounder Dominic Brown was defeated by a 6-0 decision. If either of those wrestlers get pinned, Lakeside's chances of winning would have been reduced significantly.
Dominic Schleef earned an overtime victory in his 132-pound match against Chris Rosbury. Schleef won match, 18-13, after getting pinned in the second period against Jefferson.
Lakeside Lutheran will take on Palmyra-Eagle in a dual Thursday in Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
