The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee July 13 to 16, 2020. The convention is a major event in the life of a political party and convention delegates are at the heart of all decisions made. In addition to voting for the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominee, delegates to the Democratic National Convention have an opportunity to vote on the party’s platform and resolutions, as well as the rules that govern the party.
Wisconsin will select a total of 90 delegates and 6 alternates for the 2020 convention.
Any qualified Wisconsin elector who subscribes to the beliefs of the Democratic Party is eligible to run for a spot as a convention delegate to the National Convention. There are four types of delegates:
- Congressional District Level Delegates
- Pledged Party Leader and Elected Official Delegates (PLEO)
- At-Large Delegates
- Automatic Delegates
In addition, the party will elect members to serve on the convention’s three standing committees: Credentials, Platform and Rules.
Wisconsin has a total of 50 district-level delegates and 5 alternates. Each congressional district is allotted a percentage of those delegates based on the 2016 and 2018 Democratic performance in that district.
Wisconsin is allotted 10 Pledged Party Leader and Election Official (PLEO) delegates.
Individuals shall be eligible for the PLEO delegate positions according to the following priority:
- Large city mayors (Milwaukee and Madison) and state-wide elected officials
- State legislative leaders
- State legislators
- Other state, county, and local elected officials and party leaders
If persons eligible for PLEO delegate positions have not already made known their presidential preference (or uncommitted status) as candidates for district-level or at-large delegate positions, their preference shall be ascertained through their statement of intent.
Wisconsin is allotted 17 at-large delegates and one at-large alternate. The statement of candidacy for at-large delegates and for at-large alternates will be the same. After the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Administrative Committee elects the at-large delegates, those persons not chosen for delegate will then be considered candidates for at-large alternate positions unless they specify otherwise when filing.
In the selection of the at-large delegation, priority consideration will be given to African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian/Pacific Americans. Additionally, in order to continue the Democratic Party’s ongoing efforts to include groups historically under-represented in the Democratic Party’s affairs, priority consideration will also be given to other groups by virtue of age, sexual orientation/gender identity or disability.
Wisconsin has 13 automatic delegates. These individuals are automatic by virtue of respective public or Party office. Individuals in this category include members of the Democratic National Committee who legally reside in the state, all of Wisconsin’s Democratic Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate and Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor.
Wisconsin will also send members to participate in the Democratic National Convention’s three standing committees: the Platform Committee, the Credentials Committee, and the Rules Committee.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is allotted three members per committee. Any Democrat who is a qualified elector (being 18 years of age on or before November 3, 2020) is eligible to apply for a committee position. One does not have to be a delegate to apply for this position.
Temporary committee members will be selected by a quorum of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Administrative Committee at a meeting at 1:00pm CST on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Temporary committee members serve only in the event that the respective standing committee is called to meet prior to the selection of permanent standing committee members.
Permanent committee members will be selected by a quorum of Wisconsin’s delegation to the DNC convention on June 13, 2020, following the adjournment of the State Convention. Presidential candidates will be responsible for submitting names to be considered for those spots.
It is important to note that the party strongly invites all interested individuals to run for a position as convention delegate. To encourage the fullest participation, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has established delegation goals for traditionally underrepresented groups. The party will make efforts to reach out to leaders in these communities and conduct trainings and provide other information necessary to encourage people of all backgrounds to participate in the process. Wisconsin hopes to send the most diverse delegation possible to Milwaukee in 2020.
In order to run for delegate, one must be:
• 18 years old on or before November 3, 2020
• A resident of Wisconsin and a citizen of the US
• A registered voter in the district in which he or she is running
In order to qualify as a district-level delegate or alternate, an individual must file a statement of candidacy designating his or her presidential (or uncommitted) preference and a signed pledge of support for the presidential candidate (including uncommitted status) with the State Party headquarters by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020. These forms will be available on February 10, 2020.
Wisconsin operates on a two-tier caucus system. The first tier will take place at the county level on Sunday, April 26, 2020. One must register between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The caucus will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will choose delegates to represent the county at the congressional district caucus. The exact location of each caucus will be released by the county parties no later than March 13, 2020.
The congressional district level caucuses will be on Sunday, May 17, 2020. One must register between 1:00p.m. and 2:00p.m., at which time the caucus will begin. The exact locations of the congressional district caucus will be released no later than March 27, 2020. Congressional district caucuses will select delegates and alternates, pending approval of the presidential campaigns.
To run as a PLEO or at-large delegate, one must submit the same statement of intent for this position to the state party by May 29, 2020.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s Administrative Committee will select the 10 PLEO delegates, 17 at-large delegates and one at-large alternate at its meeting on Friday, June 12, 2020. The Administrative Committee will be meeting in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin prior to the convening of the 2020 Democratic Party of Wisconsin State Convention.
