Although organizers of the proposed 2021 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days were already gearing up for the event, which was to be held at the Jefferson County Fair Park and its surrounding farm fields, the gathering of modern agricultural forces will not take place in Jefferson County — nor anywhere else in the state — in 2021.
Farm Technology Days was held in Jefferson County, near Grellton, in 2019. It is scheduled for Eau Claire County in 2020 and Clark County in 2022.
LaVern Georgson of the University of Wisconsin Extension was a local facilitator of the 2019 edition of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. The event was held on the Walter Grain Farm in Grellton and Georgson said attendance was on par with other Farm Technology Days held the past four years in counties including Walworth and Kewaunee. According to Wisconsin Farm Technology Days, Inc. General Manager Matt Glewen, however, this was not enough for many exhibitors, who said they would not return to the event if it was held in Jefferson County as proposed in 2021.
On top of that, Georgson said, no other county in the state is available to host an event as large and involved as Farm Technology Days in 2021. He said organizers of tech days had been looking at alternate sites and were in talks with county officials, as well as those from the fair park. There was even a contract in place that would have had Jefferson County hosting the event in 2021, but state farm tech days organizers pulled back on their proposal.
“We had signed a contract with Jefferson County for the 2021 show,” Glewin said, adding he doesn’t know how the technology days’ inability to honor that contract will shake out.
“The really important thing to note is that there will be a different management scheme for Farm Technology Days,” Georgson said. “This will be the first time the management scheme has been changed in the last 66 years. The State Farm Technology Board will now manage the event.”
Leading up to the contract, Georgson said, Jefferson County put together some proposals and options to host farm tech days in 2021, then took them to the farm technology board.
“After further review, the state farm tech board decided Jefferson County would be an inappropriate place to have it,” Georgson said. “They talked with neighbors about field demonstrations and those were going to happen. The state board then made the decision not to hold it here. It’s been in the rounds a bit, but we want it understood it was the state farm tech days organizers who decided this would not be happening here. They had neighboring lands lined up for field demonstrations. I don’t know exactly what the obstacles were. Our show this year was on a par with last four years in terms of attendance.”
The Jefferson County event attracted 24,700 people in 2019.
“Farm Technology Days moves every year to a different county,” Georgson said. “No county was available in 2021, so they were looking at our site at the Jefferson County Fair Park, which is among the best in the state. They adopted the plan that they would come to Jefferson in 2021. This was done by the state board and for whatever reason, they are not and they are going to skip a year for the show.”
“This all probably started with the disappointing turnout in Jefferson County this year,” Glewin said. “We had a lot of contact with exhibitors with concerns about holding the event in the same locale and hosting the show on a non-farm site, that being the Jefferson County Fair Park,” Glewin said. He added the state board thinks Jefferson County is a top-notch site for such an event, but the location was discouraging to a lot of exhibitors. “After long discussions, the state board decided there would be no show at all in 2021.”
Further complications were added to 2021. Due to the restructuring of technology days at the state level, volunteers would not be used to the degree they were this summer and people would need to be hired.
Glewin discussed why Jefferson County’s crowds were not up to exhibitor expectations this year. He said there were multiple factors that came into play. He said this year’s event faced competition from two county fairs in the area, no farm tours were offered and general economic conditions of farming have been in a protracted tailspin.
“We had farmers who said, ‘Why would I want to come to an event to look at things I could never dream of affording,’ Glewin said.
Glewin said that, for reasons few at the state level understand, attendance at farm tech days that are held in the northern center of Wisconsin and the western edge of the state seem to fare better.
“But we thought we would do better in Jefferson County, so you never know,” he said.
In theory, Glewin said, at other times in history Jefferson County would be a perfect location for Farm Technology Days.
“Jefferson County is easy to get to, being along Interstate 94 and on State Highway 26. The state board felt it was a good location and the fair park is a great facility that would work well,” Glewin said. “But it’s like if you got sick eating tomato soup yesterday, you probably aren’t going to want to eat it again for awhile. That is how our exhibitors were feeling about Jefferson County and the low turnout this year and looking ahead.”
Glewin said the decision to cancel the 2021 tech days in Jefferson was a difficult one for the state board.
“They knew that the folks of Jefferson County were looking forward to it coming back again, so this is a disappointment to the people of Jefferson County and to the people on the state board,” he said. “But it was the exhibitors’ reactions that were driving this. Wisconsin Farm Technology Days isn’t the only agricultural event of its kind that is experiencing these problems. Farms are shrinking and this is a problem with all farm tech events.”
