Forty-two people attended the Johnson Creek American Legion Veterans Day dinner Nov. 16 at the legion hall.
Commander Bob Orval recognized Vernon Wrensch, the last World War II post member. Wayne Zegadlo was recognized as the 2019 Legionnaire of the Year. Michael Ninmann was given an Outstanding Service Award by the post. All veterans in attendance were recognized.
Thanks were extended to Regina Hohmann for the dinner, along with Denise Nelson, Denise Koppe, and Chris Blakey for their help with the dinner preparation and serving.
On Monday, the American Legion participated in the Veterans Day program at the Johnson Creek Elementary School.
There were several donations made to the Veterans Day raffle. Besides the post, donations were received from Pernats, Craig Engelhart and Angel Meissier.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, there will be a meat raffle at the post. The event begin at 1:30 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Christmas Day dinner, held at the Johnson Creek Community Center.
The post is approaching 100% membership. Those who have not yet paid dues are asked to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.