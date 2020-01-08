Dear Editor,
On Christmas Day Real Hope Community Church held it's first free Christmas Day meal. We had around 30 guests attend and about the same number of volunteers. So in all around 55-60 people were fed. It was really a pretty wonderful way to spend Christmas Day. We got to meet some people that really were a joy to speak with. And it felt great to spend time together.
The whole meal was funded because of the generosity of the people that live here in Lake Mills. The total food bill was somewhere near $600 and all of it was covered through cash donations and gift cards for a local grocery store.
Some really great people volunteered their time also. It was wonderful that we had a bunch of people volunteer their time on such a busy holiday. Not all the volunteers were from our church so it was really great to meet new people and to have their help.
I would like to extend a huge thank you to the community of Lake Mills for helping to make Christmas Day brighter for those who may have needed it. I am looking forward to making this an annual event. May God bless you all.
Adam Sigmund
Lake Mills
