Today we’ve tackled some tough, but rarely talked about issues in our legendary little town. Addiction is a very real issue in Lake Mills, in Jefferson County and in the state. It’s not something that only happens in other towns or cities. It’s happening here and affecting families in and around Lake Mills.
When someone becomes addicted to drugs or alcohol it affects not only them, but their whole family. In recent years five individuals have died in our community from heroin overdoses. Other people continue to struggle; going in and out of jail, probation, drug court, rehab or couch surfing and just looking to get their next fix.
If you know someone who needs and wants help direct them to Jefferson County Emergency Mental Health Line at 920-674-3105 or contact a provider directly. You can find a lot of the resources in our area by doing a simple Google search, but Jefferson County Human Services is always a good place to start.
We talked with Kathy Forest this week, a mother who has dealt with two of her children being addicted to heroin. The most important thing she said was to never give up on your family members or friends who are struggling. Try to help them. Do everything you can, but they may not be ready. Keep trying.
For everyone else it’s important to remember there are people in Lake Mills and the surrounding communities who are hurting. You never know what another person is going through.
