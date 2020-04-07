3/26/20
Mutual aid - JESO CTH B
3/27/20
Vandalisms Tower Street
All Other Disorderly Conduct Cherokee Path
3/28/20
Written Warning No Headlights W. Lake Street/Church Street
3/29/20
All other- car theft BP N. Main Street
EMS assist Topeka Drive
3/30/20
Identity Theft Pleasant Street
Check Welfare Pleasant Street
All Other Suspicious Activity Sandy Beach Road
Check Welfare/Driving Complaint W. Tyranena Park Road
4/1/20
Hit and Run Kwik Trip
