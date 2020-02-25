LODI — Brackets are set. A school wins record has been reached. A conference title already is theirs.
But it’s still an upset.
Lauren Milne scored 19 points as Lodi held visiting Lake Mills to 11 first-half points and earned a 58-49 victory in Capitol North girls basketball on Thursday.
Junior guard Julianna Wagner, the reigning Capitol North Player of the Year, was held to four second-half points. Wagner committed four fouls in the game.
Junior guard Taylor Roughen scored 17 points and sophomore forward McClain Mahone added 10 points, but the Associated Press Division 3 second-ranked L-Cats (20-2, 9-1 Capitol North) couldn’t overcome cold shooting and missed baskets inside against Lodi (13-8, 7-3).
“(Michelle) Puls is a great coach and had a good gameplan,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Their kids executed, we played hard but the attention to detail wasn’t there. We didn’t execute the gameplan well enough. We didn’t box out. They beat us to 50-50 balls and decided they were going to rebound harder than we were.”
The L-Cats haven’t won in Lodi since Feb. 16, 2016 and saw their nine-game win streak snapped. Their only other loss this season is to Platteville, the No. 1 team in Division 3.
Lake Mills was without junior center Vivian Guerrero, the team’s leading rebounder at 8.9 per game, which created a disadvantage on the glass.
“One of our weak points all year has been rebounding,” Siska said. “We didn’t have Vivian tonight so somebody needed to step up and rebound, we didn’t do that. A lot of their points came off of second and third chances.”
Lodi will share second place in the league with Luther Prep, which beat Columbus 55-37 on Thursday.
Lake Mills has a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will host on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. the winner of a quarterfinal between Carmen Northwest and University of School of Milwaukee, which will be played on Tuesday.
LODI 58, LAKE MILLS 49
Lake Mills 11 38 — 49
Lodi 21 37 — 58
Lake Mills (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 5 5-6 17, Wagner 1 1-2 4, Pitta 2 1-2 5, Lamke 1 3-7 6, Mahone 4 1-2 10, Wollin 1 4-4 7. Totals — 14 15-23 49
Lodi — Milne 5 8-12 19, Harrington 7 2-4 17, Kolinski 3 1-2 7, Ripp 2 2-8 6, McNeill 1 2-3 4, Puls 2 1-5 5. Totals — 20 16-34 58.
3-point goals — LM 6 (Roughen 2, Wagner, Lamke, Mahone, Wollin), Lod 2 (Milne, Harrington). Total fouls — LM 16, Lod 18.
