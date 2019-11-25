The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking the public's help in the case of an adult male shot while deer hunting in Washburn County on Sunday, Nov. 24, of the opening weekend of the annual gun deer season, which so far has four hunting incidents.
The DNR's Bureau of Law Enforcement is looking for information regarding individuals or groups who would have been hunting around 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, in the block of Washburn County land in Minong Township bordered by these roads: East Sleepy Eye Road, south of Sleepy Eye Fire Land, north of Nancy Lake Road and west of CCC Road.
Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may confidentially relay their information by text, phone call or online to the WDNR Violation Tip Line: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. Here is the link to file information online. The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained staff relay report information to conservation wardens.
Three other hunting incidents
The three other hunting incidents known by late afternoon on November 24 occurred in Oneida, Fond du Lac and Marathon counties. All occurred on opening day, Nov. 23.
In Oneida and Marathon counties, the two separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet. The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old male and a 29-year-old female in Marathon County.
In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old female in the left hand.
