The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the construction of 371 roadway infrastructure projects throughout the state are currently scheduled to proceed this season. With close collaboration with contractors to maintain safe and productive work environments, work is already underway on more than 65 projects.
“Our well-being and our economy depend on a safe highway system, and this work will be vital to our recovery efforts now and in the future,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “My gratitude goes out to our employees and all our contractors for the hard work they are performing with diligence and care.”
WisDOT is working with staff, contractors and laborers to follow the latest guidance from public health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include increased sanitation requirements in work zones, social distancing, and teleconference or electronic meeting requirements. The decreased traffic in Wisconsin allows more flexibility for some projects. Lane restrictions cause less impact to the public and safety zones can be expanded.
Remember, when entering a work zone to pay attention to surroundings.
Current road construction information can be found at www.511wi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.