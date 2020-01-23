Women Who CARE announces its Feb. 6 luncheon at Fort Memorial Hospital in classroom A, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
The luncheon will focus on learning about trauma-informed care, a framework being used in schools by staff, nurses and counselors alike.
Lunch will be provided by Steel Away Café.
Lisa Dunham, LCSW, Comprehensive Community Services supervisor, Jefferson County Human Services, will be the featured speaker. She will share information about trauma-informed care and resilience-oriented care — two hot topics in healthcare today.
ACE screening is one tool to measure childhood traumatic stress, and ACE scores of four or more dramatically increase the likelihood of seven out of the 10 leading causes of death in the United States.
Dunham will discuss how the community can become more ACE-informed, trauma-responsive and resilience-oriented.
RSVP can be made by email to WWC@FortHC.com by telephone to (920) 568-5404 or via the hospital website. Contact Us function at www.forthealthcare.com/WWC. Attendance is included in membership. Guests are invited to attend for $25. RSVP by Monday, Feb. 3.
Women Who CARE seeks to build on the simple understanding that the health and well-being of the community is tied to our connections with each other. Gathering for a shared purpose, members build and enhance personal and professional relationships with one another.
Together they learn about the health challenges in the area and seek ways to help loved ones and neighbors live healthier lives.
For more information on Women Who CARE, visit www.forthealthcare.com/wwc.
