9/26/19

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning failure to yield to pedestrian Main Street/Oak Street

Gas drive off Kwik Trip

Citation Speeding School Zone W. Madison Street

Written Warning: defective head lamp Brewster Drive / Cass Place

Written Warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Written Warning: defective head lamp, fail to change address, no proof of insurance N. Main Street / W. Prospect Street

Written Warning: defective head lamp N. Main Street / W. Tyranena Park Road

OWI 2nd, Refusal, Resisting/obstructing O’Neil Street

9/27/19

Missing Money — All other complaints O’Neil Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Assist EMS W. Pine Street

Recovered stolen vehicle S. Main Street

Counterfeit Bill E. Madison Street

Speeding citation S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Keys locked in vehicle Woodland Beach Road

Assist EMS N. Main Street

Citation failure to report crash Whispering Pines Circle

9/28/19

911 Hang Up W. Lake Street

False Alarm N. Main Street

9/29/19

Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning — Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Warning — Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane

Parking Citation S. Main Street

Written Warning: Fail Display License Plate/Defective Brake Light CTHV/Hwy 89

Written Warning: Illegible Plates/Illegal Tint E Lake Street/Jefferson Street

Written Warning: Fail to obey stop sign S. Main Street/Milton Street

Found Animal N. Main Street

Written Warning; Fail to display license plate CTHV/Birch Street

9/30/19

Warning-speeding Hwy B/V (west)

Warning-speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court

Counterfeit Bill E. Madison Street

Warning Speeding N Main Street/Pine Street

Warning failure to display registration decal Mulberry Street/Pope Street

Citation Operate Without Valid License Main Street/Oak Street

warning improper stop Main Street/Madison Street

All Other Civil Dispute Columbus Street

Written Warning: Defective Headlamp Grove Street/Connor Court

Written Warning: Exhaust, Registration Lamps CTHV/Birch Street

Written Warning: Speeding Cty V/CTH A

Citation: Operate without a valid license Cty Tk V /Maple Court

10/1/19

Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: defective head lamp, tail lamp and brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/ Cherokee Path

Citation: Operating while revoked, 1st offense, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written Warning: speeding S. CP Avenue / American Way

Mutual Aid I-94 at 260 mile marker

Written warning — Speed N. Main Street & Grant Street

Mutual Aid — Watertown PD Water Street

Warning defective headlamp, unauthorized display of license plate Main Street/Washington Street

Warning tint Main Street/ProspectStreet

15 Day: Expired Registration, written warning: tint Hwy 89/Cty Tk V

Written warning: exhaust Birch Street/Cty Tk V

Written warning defective headlamp Owen Street/Reed Street

All other theft Tamarack Drive

10/2/19

Criminal Complaint-Fleeing an Officer Tamarack Drive

Citation-Fail to stop/stop sign N.CP Avenue/Owen Street

Keys locked in vehicle E. Prospect Street

Alarm E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding Grove Street/Lilac Lane

15 day warning for expired registration Main Street/GrantS treet

EMS Assist E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation: Expired Registration, Written Warning: No Driver’s License On Person, and No Proof Of Insurance 89/94E

Identity Theft Norton Street

Written Warning: Tint Walgreens

Keys locked in vehicle Chapter Two

