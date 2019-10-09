9/26/19
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning failure to yield to pedestrian Main Street/Oak Street
Gas drive off Kwik Trip
Citation Speeding School Zone W. Madison Street
Written Warning: defective head lamp Brewster Drive / Cass Place
Written Warning: defective head lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Written Warning: defective head lamp, fail to change address, no proof of insurance N. Main Street / W. Prospect Street
Written Warning: defective head lamp N. Main Street / W. Tyranena Park Road
OWI 2nd, Refusal, Resisting/obstructing O’Neil Street
9/27/19
Missing Money — All other complaints O’Neil Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Assist EMS W. Pine Street
Recovered stolen vehicle S. Main Street
Counterfeit Bill E. Madison Street
Speeding citation S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Keys locked in vehicle Woodland Beach Road
Assist EMS N. Main Street
Citation failure to report crash Whispering Pines Circle
9/28/19
911 Hang Up W. Lake Street
False Alarm N. Main Street
9/29/19
Assist EMS W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning — Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Warning — Speeding E. Lake Park Place / Lilac Lane
Parking Citation S. Main Street
Written Warning: Fail Display License Plate/Defective Brake Light CTHV/Hwy 89
Written Warning: Illegible Plates/Illegal Tint E Lake Street/Jefferson Street
Written Warning: Fail to obey stop sign S. Main Street/Milton Street
Found Animal N. Main Street
Written Warning; Fail to display license plate CTHV/Birch Street
9/30/19
Warning-speeding Hwy B/V (west)
Warning-speeding Pinnacle Drive/Fairview Court
Counterfeit Bill E. Madison Street
Warning Speeding N Main Street/Pine Street
Warning failure to display registration decal Mulberry Street/Pope Street
Citation Operate Without Valid License Main Street/Oak Street
warning improper stop Main Street/Madison Street
All Other Civil Dispute Columbus Street
Written Warning: Defective Headlamp Grove Street/Connor Court
Written Warning: Exhaust, Registration Lamps CTHV/Birch Street
Written Warning: Speeding Cty V/CTH A
Citation: Operate without a valid license Cty Tk V /Maple Court
10/1/19
Open Door E. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: defective head lamp, tail lamp and brake lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/ Cherokee Path
Citation: Operating while revoked, 1st offense, no proof of insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written Warning: speeding S. CP Avenue / American Way
Mutual Aid I-94 at 260 mile marker
Written warning — Speed N. Main Street & Grant Street
Mutual Aid — Watertown PD Water Street
Warning defective headlamp, unauthorized display of license plate Main Street/Washington Street
Warning tint Main Street/ProspectStreet
15 Day: Expired Registration, written warning: tint Hwy 89/Cty Tk V
Written warning: exhaust Birch Street/Cty Tk V
Written warning defective headlamp Owen Street/Reed Street
All other theft Tamarack Drive
10/2/19
Criminal Complaint-Fleeing an Officer Tamarack Drive
Citation-Fail to stop/stop sign N.CP Avenue/Owen Street
Keys locked in vehicle E. Prospect Street
Alarm E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding Grove Street/Lilac Lane
15 day warning for expired registration Main Street/GrantS treet
EMS Assist E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation: Expired Registration, Written Warning: No Driver’s License On Person, and No Proof Of Insurance 89/94E
Identity Theft Norton Street
Written Warning: Tint Walgreens
Keys locked in vehicle Chapter Two
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.