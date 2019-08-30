Bond has been set for a 42-year-old Lake Mills woman who has been charged with felony bail jumping stemming from her fourth Operating While Intoxicated charge in July.
Jennifer Wieder, 809 Cherokee Path #D, Lake Mills, made an initial appearance earlier this month on the charge after police went to her home to investigate a child abuse claim Aug. 10. The odor of intoxicants was on Wieder’s breath, officers wrote in the criminal complaint. Wieder admitted to drinking vodka lemonade. She was on probation at the time of the contact. Wieder blew a .098 on a preliminary breath test.
During her initial appearance in court Aug. 13 a $1,500 signature bond was set with the conditions Wieder not possess or consume alcohol, have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores. She was also ordered to comply with alcohol monitoring and conditions.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
If convicted she could face a fine of up to $10,000 and six years in prison.
