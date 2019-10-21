Lake Mills High School Athletic Director Steven Considine announced Monday the football playoff game Friday will be held at the new field at Lake Mills High School.
“It is with great excitement that we share we will be playing our Level I playoff game on our new turf facility. This was made possible by many people working very hard,” Considine said in an email.
Because this a WIAA playoff game, there will be no pre-game or post-game celebrations.
“We will still continue with our plans of opening and dedicating the field this Spring. Our future football celebrations will begin with our first game of the 2020 season on August 21, 2020, versus Valders High School.”
As this is a WIAA event, everyone will be charged admission. Adults are $5 and children under six years old will be $1. No passes will be accepted.
With the new facility, new procedures and rules will be in place:
— Middle students must sit within the “Middle School” section, unless they are sitting with their parents
— Middle school students are expected to be in the stands watching the game. There is no area to run around and play games. No one will be allowed to be on the varsity soccer field outside of the stadium
— Elementary and Middle School students need to be accompanied by an adult in order to gain entrance into the stadium and the adult will be responsible for the student when they get there. It is important that school personnel managing the event have the ability to contact an adult on site if there is a concern.
— Once a student leaves the facility, they will not be allowed re-entrance, unless they have paid to get back in.
“We look forward to seeing everyone cheer on our L-Cats, as well as showcasing our amazing facility to the Lake Mills Community,” he said.
