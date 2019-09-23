UW-Whitewater welcomed its highly engaged and diverse student body at both campuses on Sept. 3.
“Our students recognize not only our great value but the high-quality education we offer along with excellent student support,” Chancellor Dwight C. Watson said. “Our graduate and online programs continue to see growth, with an increase in students this year. Our online programs are ranked in the top 10 in the nation.”
“Last year, we saw a record senior class graduate from UW-Whitewater, with 2,923 students receiving degrees – but this success also means that our overall university enrollment is somewhat lower now than in previous years.”
Across both campuses, faculty and staff are engaged in measures to increase opportunities for more students to enroll at UW-Whitewater. As a result, visits to the UW-Whitewater campus during the summer months increased by more than 600 people. Interest in Preview Days, tours and other traditional fall events for prospective students continues to build as well.
“The increase in visits is a good indication that people are interested in all that UW-Whitewater has to offer in terms of academics and co-curricular activities,” Watson said. “We believe those who visit UW-Whitewater will experience a campus with highly engaged and welcoming faculty and staff who deeply care about student success. The fact that our campus is located in a beautiful and supportive community helps as well.”
Currently, 73 UW-Whitewater at Rock County students live in the UW-Whitewater campus residence halls and are able to use a free shuttle system to get back and forth.
“The Rock County students who are choosing to live on the Whitewater campus are experiencing a full range of university experiences. We are pleased to be able to offer these services to all of our students no matter where they take their classes.”
For the third consecutive year, UW-Whitewater has been named among the Colleges of Distinction — a national honor that recognizes campuses for exceptional teaching and dedication to student success. Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction, and more.
“UW-Whitewater is deeply committed to student success. For more than 150 years we have transformed lives, and we will continue to be a critical part of the community, region and beyond,” Watson said.
Final enrollment numbers will be available from UW System in late fall.
