Enbridge supports fire department

The Lake Mills Fire Department recently accepted a $7,000 Community Investment Grant from local energy transportation company Enbridge, Inc.
Funds donated to the Department have helped purchase four Thermal Imagining Cameras (TIC’s), one for each firefighter on an engine company to use on emergency calls.
The latest technology allows new TIC’s to be lighter so they won’t add significantly to the gear weight firefighters already carry, according to Lake Mills Fire Captain Joel Theder. He listed benefits that include initial searches at fires checking for occupants of a structure, firefighter self rescue and finding areas of potential flare-ups or rekindles.
“They also can be used in building inspections to help prevent fires,” said Capt. Joel Theder of the Lake Mills Fire Department.
Enbridge Inc. is an energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The company safely delivers an average 2.9 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline, and accounts for nearly 65 percent of U.S.-bound Canadian crude oil production, and moves approximately 20 percent of all natural gas consumed in the U.S. serving key supply basins and demand markets. Enbridge also has interests in more than 2,500 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe.
