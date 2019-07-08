The Relay for Life Rock River is looking for walkers to come to the Relay For Life of Rock River event at the Watertown High School track on Aug 2. Opening ceremonies start at 5 p.m.
“We are also looking for survivors to partake in the Survivor Ceremony at 7 p.m. Survivors can stop at the main tent starting at 4:30 p.m. to register,” said Kay Christian, event coordinator.
The Adam’s family team will be hosting a Fish Fry. Ronnie’s Gang will have the concession stand open.
The last informational meetings before the event will be held on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center or July 20 at 8 a.m. at Tribeca. All teams are encouraged to attend.
Those who you are interested in being a part of Relay can sign up online at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi or on Facebook search for Rock River Relay. For more information contact Kay Christian 920-261-0077 or christian.kay.paul@gmail.com.
