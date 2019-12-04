A 41-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man is facing one felony count of possession of methamphetamine as a repeater, after being pulled over by the Lake Mills Police K9 unit and finding 18.34 grams of suspected meth in his car.
Tony Millward made an initial appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court Nov. 27 on the felony charge and three other misdemeanor counts of possession of THC, drug paraphernalia and operating while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter on Nov. 24 at 11:42 p.m. the vehicle Millward was driving was pulled over after leaving Kwik Trip in Lake Mills due to the registered owner of the vehicle having an expired instructional permit. Millward told police he wasn’t the owner of the vehicle, but stated he was on probation.
The officer noted Millward was nervous, shaking and had a hard time standing still. He also observed Millward had blood shot eyes and was talking fast and slurring. After running his driving record police discovered Millward’s license was revoked from a 2012 felony operating while intoxicated charge.
During the traffic stop Millward admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. The officer preformed field sobriety tests and found Millward was too intoxicated to drive.
After he was arrested the officer ran K9 Truman around the car. Truman indicated the presence of drugs in the center console and a box of clothing. Officers found two clear baggies containing a crystal-like substance and a green plastic bag containing the same substance. They also located the roach Millward said he smoked in the ashtray of the car, rolling paper and a lighter, vape pen and small clear baggie.
Millward claimed the crystal-like substance was sea salt and refused a blood test.
A $1,500 signature bond was ordered by the court with conditions Millward maintain absolute sobriety, have no possession or consumption of alcohol or controlled substances without a valid prescription and to take prescribed medication as directed. He is to have no presence in bars, taverns or liquor stores and is not to drive without a valid license.
If convicted Millward could spend over 15 years in prison and pay up to $14,000 in fines, as well as lose his driving privileges. A status conference is set for Jan. 27, 2020.
