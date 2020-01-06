Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will collect gently used bikes on Saturday, Jan. 11, as the first phase of its third season. The bikes will be refurbished and donated to 1,500 area youth later this spring.
Area residents can donate extra bikes of any size at the following Unity Point Health – Meriter Clinic locations from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Jan. 11: Stoughton - 100 Silverado Dr., Stoughton; Monona - 6408 Copps Ave., Monona; Deforest-Windsor - 4200 Savannah Dr., Deforest; Deming Way - 2275 Deming Way, Middleton; McKee - 3102 Meriter Way., Madison and Fitchburg - 2690 Research Park Dr., Fitchburg.
Bikes can also be dropped off at the temporary Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Workshop at 2031 Zeier Rd. at East Towne Plaza.
For 10 weeks following the collection, hundreds of volunteer cleaners, preppers and mechanics will refurbish the bikes to make them safe and reliable, and then give them away through a network of area community organizations on March 28 and 29.
Founded in 2016, Bikes 4 Kidz Madison gave away some 3,000 refurbished bicycles to local families. The goal for 2020 is to give away 1,500 bikes. Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is scheduling volunteer groups from area employers, faith groups and sports teams to help with the 2019 effort. Interested parties can email volunteer@fb4kmadison.org.
“Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison believes it’s possible that any kid that wants a bike, can have access to a bike,” said FB4K Madison Executive Director Andy Quandt of Lake Mills. “Do you remember getting your first bike? We want to make sure that feeling of pride, freedom and opportunity is available to every kid in the Madison area. The extra bicycles we have in our garages collecting dust makes this possible and Bikes 4 Kidz Madison can make it happen. It’s really amazing to watch how one dusty old bike, with a little bit of love, can easily turn into a smile and even change a life."
Find specific donation locations or sign up to volunteer at fb4kmadison.org and stay up to date at https://www.facebook.com/freebikesmadison/
