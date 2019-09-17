Throughout Lake Mills Rotary Club’s 65 years of service, many events and fundraisers have been crucial towards the betterment of the Lake Mills community. Their latest fundraiser hopes to reach beyond Lake Mills by benefiting organizations that help to make Jefferson County and the surrounding areas a better place to live, work and play.
The Lake Mills Rotary Club will be hosting the 2019 Pyramid City Run benefitting the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition in the morning of Saturday, Oct. 12.
Members of the Lake Mills Rotary Club believe that all people have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. One of those issues that hits close to home is the opioid crisis. Between 2014 and 2018, 61 people in Jefferson County lost their lives due to opioids or heroin, and many other people are dealing with opioid addiction and other drugs.
This is why the Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition is committed to preventing the negative effects of opioids, tobacco, alcohol and other drugs. They want to decrease the shame associated with addition so that people can get the services they need.
To help address these issues, the Lake Mills Rotary Club will be hosting the run.
The course takes you through the Lake Mills Business Park where stations and signs will help teach more about what can be done to spread awareness in the community and the surrounding area.
The run is not officially timed, so participants are encouraged to set their own goal. Every participant will receive a Pyramid City Run shirt (if registered within one month of the run) and a goodie bag. After the race, talk with experts and volunteers from the area and become more aware of resources available for prevention, treatment and recovery from opiates and other drug addictions. The cost is $30 per participant. Teams from schools and businesses are also encouraged to participate. Visit www.lakemillsrotaryclub.com to register.
Help support the community by informing oneself about prescription drug abuse as well as helping to prevent the abuse of alcohol, tobacco and drugs among youth and the community.
