With health insurance coverage dates coming up, it is important for people to understand their needs and which plans are the best option for them and their families.
Those who do not have insurance and need help with the process of the Affordable Care Act, Fort HealthCare can help. Choosing a plan is an important decision.
Fort HealthCare has a Certified Application Specialist that can provide assistance to help individuals navigate their way through all options. If an individual calls 920-563-4443 they will be connected with a trained professional that can provide personalized help selecting plans that meet their individual needs.
Whether someone is re-enrolling or enrolling for the first time, Fort HealthCare’s Certified Application Specialist can help. Accounts can be established on the website: www.HealthCare.gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325). Dozens of preventative services are covered fully by insurance plans, requiring no office visit co-pay.
Every health insurance plan in the Health Insurance Marketplace will offer basic health benefits, including doctor visits, preventative care, hospitalization and medications. The website allows visitors to compare plans based on price, benefits, quality and other features.
Open Enrollment in a 2020 Marketplace plan started Nov. 1, 2019. The last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage is Dec. 15, 2019.
(If you don’t enroll by the deadline, you can’t enroll in a health insurance plan for 2020 unless you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period.)
Coverage for the 2020 calendar year begins on Jan. 1, 2020.
For personal assistance, contact Fort HealthCare’s Certified Application Specialist at 920-563-4443
