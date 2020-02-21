The Weld County Sheriff's Office in Colorado has made an arrest in the death investigation of former Lake Mills resident Heather Frank. According to her Facebook page, Frank attended Lake Mills High School.
Kevin Dean Eastman, 48, of Greeley, Colorado was arrested Feb. 20. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of tampering with a deceased human body, both felonies.
Eastman was already incarcerated at the Larimer County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body in the Feb. 8 death of 53-year-old Stanley Scott Sessions, a Greeley-based trumpet player.
Sessions was discovered by a snowplow driver off a desolate road in Poudre Canyon, Colorado. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation into his death.
During that investigation, on Sunday, Feb. 16, Larimer County detectives arrested Eastman at a gas station in Kersey, Colorado. After his arrest, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office assisted Larimer County investigators with the execution of a search warrant in Weld County.
During the search of the property, Weld and Larimer County deputies discovered the remains of 48-year-old Frank. The Weld County Sheriff’s Office then sought its own search warrant for the Weld County address and began to investigate Frank’s death.
Frank had an active warrant on suspicion of first-degree murder out of Larimer County at the time of her death. She too was under investigation by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office for the death of Sessions.
Formal charges are pending by the Weld District Attorney’s Office. Eastman’s Larimer District Court case related to the death of Sessions will be dropped and charges related to the death of Sessions will be included with the filing of charges in Weld District Court.
The cause of Frank's death has not been released by authorities. According to an online obituary Frank died Feb. 16.
A Facebook fundraiser has been set up to support Frank's three sons: https://www.facebook.com/donate/186751282674026/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.