Lake Mills Police are investigating the third stolen vehicle in the city in the last two months.
A 2012 Ford Focus, light blue or green in color was stolen near West Lake Park Place and Ferry Drive around Nov. 16.
According to police the owners of the vehicle arrived home from vacation around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 16 and found the vehicle gone from the yard where it was parked. The keys to the vehicle were left above the visor. The vehicle was last seen Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. in the yard.
Police also reported on Nov. 18 someone was scared off after entering a Lake Mills resident’s open garage door.
Also, on Nov. 18 Jefferson County was involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle from Watertown which was chased through Lake Mills.
Police are once again asking residents to lock their cars and homes and close their garage doors. All of the vehicles stolen in Lake Mills had keys in the car.
Nobody deserves to be the victim of a crime, says Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck.
"In a perfect world you would not need to lock your house or your car," Selck said. "You would not need to keep a continuous eye on your kids as they play in the park. But unfortunately we do not live in a perfect world. Lake Mills is a great community, and I believe in my heart, raises less problem persons than other communities. The problem is that the mobility of criminals and our location along the interstate makes us susceptible for easy on, easy off criminals."
He continued by saying having one’s vehicle stolen is a very difficult thing.
“The logistics of a locating a temporary car, replacing missing personal items that were in the vehicle, insurance issues, and the loss of personal security and invasion of privacy all make the crime more difficult on the victim.”
“I ask people take some simple extra steps to increase their likelihood of not becoming a victim of crime. Please lock your cars and take you keys in the house, lock your house, garage and external buildings. Do not leave valuables in plain sight in your car or in your yard.”
Selck is also encouraging the use of security lights and cameras including doorbell cameras to deter or catch criminals in the act.
“Prevention is the key,” Selck said. “We do not want people living in fear or paranoia, but some common-sense security measures can go a long way and give peace of mind and avoid some long term headaches. These habits can be learned by your children and become a common practice in their lives too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.