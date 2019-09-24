All military veterans and active duty service members and first responders will receive free admission to Schuster's Farm in Deerfield Sunday. Significant others and children of those being honored will receive half price admission. The event was rained out last week.
The eight acre corn maze is a tribute to veterans this year marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Normandy.
The Schusters hope to help raise awareness and funds for veterans and families impacted by PTSD through the maze design and other events. Funds raised through all farm guests’ efforts will be donated to Dryhootch of Madison to assist them in purchasing a more reliable 12 passenger van to transport veterans to and from appointments.
Opening night for the Haunted Forest is Saturday. Regular farm hours will be Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-6pm, Friday 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
