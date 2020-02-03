Dear Editor,
The Jefferson County Democrats are having their Presidents’ Day Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Neighbors Bar and Pizza, 216 Golf Drive in Jefferson. Doors open at 5.
High school and college students are admitted for free with school ID. Go to the website, jeffwidems.org to reserve a spot.
For all others, you can reserve a spot for the price of $40, also on our website.
The keynote speaker is Ben Wikler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Other speakers include State Senator (15th) Janis Ringhand, State Representative (43rd) Don Vruwink, Assembly Candidate (33rd) Mason Becker, Assembly Candidate (38th) Melissa Winker and Congressional Candidate (5th) Tom Palzewicz.
Hope to see you there!
Jim Marousis
Fort Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.