A 40-year-old Lake Mills man has made his initial appearance in court earlier this month on a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Aric Marheine of Lake Mills appeared in court March 11, where a $500 cash bond and $50,000 signature bond were set with conditions he have no contact with the 15-year-old and no presence in her home in Johnson Creek. He is also not to have contact with any female under the age of 18.
According to a criminal complaint, Lake Mills Police took a citizen complaint in reference to a sexual assault on March 9. The legal guardians of a 15-year-old girl reported sexual contact and intercourse between the girl and Marheine at his home in Lake Mills. The girl went to Marheine’s home March 7 overnight. She said they watched movies in Marheine’s bedroom and had sexual contact. Marheine is the son of the girl’s guardians.
When questioned by police Marheine admitted to the contact.
A status conference has been set for April 13. If convicted Marheine could face a fine of $100,000 and up to 40 years in prison.
