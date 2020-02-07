A 39-year-old Waterloo woman has been charged for a string of gas thefts in Lake Mills and Waterloo.
Abigail Otteson is charged with six counts, in two separate cases of theft of movable property in Jefferson County Circuit Court. She made her initial appearance on Jan. 27, where Judge Jennifer Weber issued a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions Otteson have no presence at any Kwik Trip in Jefferson County or Loeder BP in Waterloo.
According to a criminal complaint, Otteson drove off without paying for gas at the Waterloo Kwik Trip on July 4, Aug. 4 and Aug. 19, 2019 and at the Waterloo BP on Aug. 7, 2019.
The Waterloo Kwik Trip manager provided police with photos of the car and Otteson in the drive-off incident. Otteson stole a total of $162.91 in gas in Waterloo.
A separate criminal complaint says Otteson stole gas from the Lake Mills Kwik Trip on Nov. 20, 2019 and Dec. 8, 2019. In total Otteson stole $75.24 from Kwik Trip in Lake Mills. Otteson admitted to stealing the gas to police over the phone. In the Waterloo case she said she would pay the money back to the gas station, but never did.
If convicted of all charges Otteson could face four and a half years in prison and $60,000 in fines. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 19.
