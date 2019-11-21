This weekend, Wisconsin will kick off one of its most celebrated outdoor traditions. Hunters around the state will take to the woods with the official opening of gun deer season. Last year statewide, just under a quarter of a million deer were harvested.
Wisconsin’s 2018 hunt was the safest on record. The Department of Natural Resources reported only three non-fatal injuries and no fatalities. With an increased focus on responsibility, there have been no shooting fatalities during gun deer season since 2015.
Wisconsin’s deer-hunting heritage is a shining example of responsible firearm-ownership. Each year, Wisconsinites exercise their second amendment rights by using a variety of firearms safely while responsibly enjoying the season with family and friends.
Deer hunters have also shown their generosity to the communities in which they hunt. For 20 years, the DNR’s Deer Donation Program has been giving venison to those in need. According to the agency, 92,000 deer and 3.7 million pounds of venison have been donated to help feed the hungry.
As a hunter, I look forward to the time I plan to spend this weekend in the woods with my sons – a tradition that my family has celebrated for decades.
Good luck to Wisconsin hunters this weekend – I wish everyone has a safe and successful hunt!
