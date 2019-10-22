The energy built from qualifying five Lake Mills L-Cats to the WIAA Division 2 state tennis tournament prevails as optimism looking ahead to the future.
Junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr were eliminated in the second round after dropping a pair of tiebreaker sets at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Friday afternoon. The duo fell behind in the first set and appeared to be on their way to an easy exit, but the L-Cats made a push to tie the set at 5-5 before ultimately losing the tiebreaker.
“At the start of the first set, they came out defensively,” Lake Mills coach Cameron Dary said. “They were reacting and waiting for the other team to make a move. Then they took charge and rattled off a bunch of games in a row. Then they tied it back up at 5-5 and sat back a little bit. It’s not something you see as they started playing good or bad.
“It’s just taking the reigns and being in control or letting them dictate what was going to happen.”
Wagner and Mahr had a 23-3 record, but they were defeated, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) by Kylie McCormick and Carly Bomier of Appleton Xavier. McCormick and Bomier lost their next two matches and were eliminated from reaching the podium.
“I have two more years, I feel like I can just work on the little things that I should have done,” Mahr said. “Hopefully it will work next year and we can go to state again.”
Wagner and Mahr already have set their sights on avenging their loss.
“The team we played in the second round was a sophomore and a junior, so it’s exciting because if we make it back there’s a chance we could redeem ourselves,” Wagner said.
Mahr acknowledged that playing in Nielsen Tennis Stadium could be intimidating, but their experience playing well at the stadium in subsectionals helped them when they needed to forge their comeback.
They successfully made their comeback, but they couldn’t overtake the lead and earn the victory.
The No. 2 doubles duo of Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel were defeated on Friday, 6-0, 6-2 by Phoebe Christienson and Jenna Wahl of Onalaska Luther. Christenson and Wahl (22-4) went on to take fifth place in the tournament.
Legel and Wahl (28-1) won their first match of the tournament against Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome of Barron.
“(Overall, the experience was) heart breaking, but awesome,” Dary said. “I told the girls afterwards that I was really proud that they had set a goal of going to state. All five of them had that goal. When they got there, all five of them, they didn’t stop. They were happy with the whole experience and did everything they could.”
Dary also used the word awesome to describe the manner in which senior Jena Smith finished her season. Smith lost to freshman special qualifier Sarah Korth of Kohler, 7-6(7), 7-5.
The senior qualified for the state tournament after earning the fourth spot out of the Watertown Luther Prep sectional last week.
“It was an awesome way for her to finish her career,” Dary said. “The fact that she earned her way in was even better. The person she played in sectionals ended up at state as a special qualifier anyways. No matter which way that match ended up, I think she would have ended up there.
“The thing that she’ll remember is that she earned her way to state.”
