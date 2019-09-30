The Lake Mills FFA Alumni is firing up the grill for a tailgate meal to say farewell to Campus Field, Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-6:45 p.m. on Campus Field (baseball outfield) before the last scheduled home football game.
Students, parents, fans and the community are invited to celebrate 113 years of Lake Mills football.
The meal will include a brat plus a hamburger or cheeseburger, chips, pickle, choice of milk, soda or bottled water and dessert. Child meals will also be available with a choice of brat, hamburger or cheeseburger. The cost of tickets are $8 in advance, children 10 and under $4 or $10 the day of for adults, $6 for children.
Tickets sales will begin Thursday, Oct. 4 and end Thursday, Oct. 10 at 4 p.m. Tickets will be available at the Oct. 4 home football game as well as the Lake Mills High School office and the Lake Mills Leader office.
The tailgate will include music, special appearances and cornhole.
Proceeds from the event organized by the Lake Mills FFA Alumni will go to Lake Mills FFA scholarships and other activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.