LODI — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team was defeated by Lodi, 4-0, in a Capitol Conference match Tuesday night at Lodi High School.
“We showed improvement in controlling the possession offensively for much of the first half,” Warriors head coach Eric Dorn said. “Despite the fairly consistent attack throughout the game, the Lodi Blue Devils were able to keep us out of their net behind great play from their keeper Carson Richter.”
Richter collected eight saves for the Blue Devils
Marcus Malig scored two goals for Lodi and the first two goals of the game, in the 21st minute and 26th minute. The Blue Devils added on two more goals in the second half, one from Matt Wendorft and another from AJ Karls.
Warrior keeper Calvin Geerdts collected 11 saves in the defeat.
Wisconsin Heights 5
Lakeside Lutheran 0
Gavin Childs is among the top players in the Capitol Conference for a reason and the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors couldn’t contain him as Childs and the Wisconsin Heights Vanguards earned a 5-0 victory on Thursday night.
Caeben Schomber scored on a penalty kick in the 25th minute to open the scoring. Michael Johnson added a fifth goal in the 80th minute to conclude the scoring.
“After solid play in the game last Tuesday, we were unable to match the energy of Wisconsin Heights,” first-year Lakeside coach Eric Dorn said. “Despite several chances on goal, we were unable to recover from a slow start.”
The Warriors had 10 shots on goal, but couldn’t convert.
Calvin Geerdts made 12 saves for Lakeside Lutheran.
The Warriors return to action at home against Columbus on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
