Jefferson County is continuing to develop its 10-year update of the County Comprehensive Plan and Agricultural Preservation and Land Use Plan. These plans set a vision, goals and policies, and the framework that can be used to inform decisions about what county leaders should support, encourage and enhance.
The planning process is built from community input. Public open houses will be held in March and April to gain input from residents about the desired future of Jefferson County. Four meetings are scheduled as listed below. Each meeting will include a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m., followed by a series of input activities. Staff from Jefferson County will be on hand to answer any questions.
— Tuesday, March 31, 2020 – Bank of Lake Mills, 400 Bernard Street, Watertown.
— Wednesday, April 1, 2020 – City of Lake Mills Municipal Building, 200 N Water Street, Lake Mills.
— Wednesday, April 8, 2020 – Dwight Foster Memorial Library, Community Room 209 Merchants Avenue, Fort Atkinson.
— Thursday, April 9, 2020 - Palmyra-Eagle High School Community Room, 123 Burr Oak Street, Palmyra.
Four meetings are offered at various locations to provide options for residents and reduce travel distances for attendees. All meetings will cover the same material, but the public is welcome to attend any/all of the meetings.
These open houses build upon 12 months of feedback we’ve received thus far in the process from the steering committee, municipal leaders, focus groups, stakeholders, and public input. Key themes have been developed for each chapter element. Participants are invited to provide feedback through various activities that will guide the plan’s direction specific to each topic area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.