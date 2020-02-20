2/13/20
Citation Operate without a Valid License Warning Inattentive Driving N. Main St./E. Tyranena Park Rd.
Warning Operate without Head Lights S. Main St./Catlin Dr.
Gas Dr. Off W Tyranena Park Rd.
Warnings Contributing to Truancy, Habitual Truancy Catlin Dr.
Citation Operating while Suspended, Warning Defective Third brake light, Fail to Maintain Exhaust Pine/Linden St.
Open Door Industrial Dr.
15 Day Correction Expired Registration CTH V/Elm St.
Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy 89/V
2/14/20
Alarm E Lake St.
Accident Main/Madison St.
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Hwy B/Rock Lake Rd.
Mutual Aid Poynette Police Department Tamarack Dr.
Mutual Aid DNR Rock Lake Rd/North Shore Rd.
Warning Defective Head Lamp Hwy B/V
Warning Speeding E Lake Park Pl.
Assist Fire Dept Catlin Dr.
Warning Speeding S Main St/Milton St.
Warning Speeding S Main St/Caitlin Dr.
Check Welfare N Main St.
911 Open Line Woodland Beach Dr.
2/17/20
Warning Defective Head Lamp N. Main St./Prospect St.
Warning Truancy E Pine St.
Assist EMS Owen St.
Check Welfare Louise St.
Assist EMS Phillips Ln.
2/18/20
Warning Speeding S. Main St./Woodland Beach Rd.
Vehicle Lock Out Woodland Ct.
Assist EMS College St.
Assist EMS, K9 Truman Narcotics, Possession of Paraphernalia Mulberry St.
911 Hang up Water St.
Citations Truancy and Contributing to Truancy Catlin Dr.
Retail Theft W. Tyranena Park Rd.
2/19/20
Vehicle Lockout E Lake St.
Warning No Tail Lights N. Main St./E. Grant St.
