3/12/20
15-day certification: non- registration W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street
Death Investigation E. Lake Street
Alarm N. CP Avenue
Death Investigation E. Lake Street
Written Warning: Speeding South Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Theft S. Ferry Drive
Written Warning: Defective Headlamp CTHV/89
Citation: Possession of THC, Written Warning: Speeding South Main Street/Keyes
Written Warning-speed S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Written Warning-registration decal Hwy V/A
3/13/20
Warning-defective head lamp, Citation-operate while suspended N. Main Street/Pine Street
Written warning — Speed S. Main Street & Veterans Lane
Warrant Arrest Dodge County Sheriff
Found Cell phone Elementary School
3/14/20
Mutual Aid — JESO Hwy 89/I94
Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive
Domestic Disorderly Conduct S. Main Street
3/15/20
Alarm Grove Street
911 Hang up Fremont Street
All other complaints — Theft College Street
Violation of 72 hour no contact prohibition S. Main Street
911 Hang Up Mulberry Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street
3/17/20
Assist EMS E. Madison Street
Assist EMS Tamarack Drive
Found Cat E. Lake Street
3/18/20
Written warning: Fail to obey traffic sign, work area S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Lockout Vehicle E. Prospect Street
911 Open Line Pinnacle Drive
