3/12/20

15-day certification: non- registration W. Tyranena Park Road / N. Main Street

Death Investigation E. Lake Street

Alarm N. CP Avenue

Death Investigation E. Lake Street

Written Warning: Speeding South Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Theft S. Ferry Drive

Written Warning: Defective Headlamp CTHV/89

Citation: Possession of THC, Written Warning: Speeding South Main Street/Keyes

Written Warning-speed S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Written Warning-registration decal Hwy V/A

3/13/20

Warning-defective head lamp, Citation-operate while suspended N. Main Street/Pine Street

Written warning — Speed S. Main Street & Veterans Lane

Warrant Arrest Dodge County Sheriff

Found Cell phone Elementary School

3/14/20

Mutual Aid — JESO Hwy 89/I94

Written Warning: Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Assist EMS Pinnacle Drive

Domestic Disorderly Conduct S. Main Street

3/15/20

Alarm Grove Street

911 Hang up Fremont Street

All other complaints — Theft College Street

Violation of 72 hour no contact prohibition S. Main Street

911 Hang Up Mulberry Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street

3/17/20

Assist EMS E. Madison Street

Assist EMS Tamarack Drive

Found Cat E. Lake Street

3/18/20

Written warning: Fail to obey traffic sign, work area S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Lockout Vehicle E. Prospect Street

911 Open Line Pinnacle Drive

