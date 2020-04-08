Lake Mills Leader remains closed to public customer traffic for the time being, due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are still here to serve you. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For news updates in-between print editions, visit www.lakemillsleader.com.
To reach our staff directly, email managing editor Sarah Weihert at leadereditor@hngnews.com or community editor Becky Weber at lakemillsleader@hngnews.com or call (920) 648-2334.
To reach other departments please call or email the following phone numbers:
Circulation/Subscriptions: (608) 764-0299 — circulation@hngnews.com
Classified: (608) 478-2509 — classifieds@hngnews.com
Advertising: (920) 948-5144 — lliebergen@hngnews.com
