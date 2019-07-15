The Lake Mills Town Board discussed the snow plow contract at a meeting July 9.
The board extended the bid for the snow removal contract currently with Forest Construction and Landscaping. The company only bid the contract for one year. The town would like to see the contract be the typical three years and brining to be considered in the three-year contract.
“We have a multi-million-dollar brining facility just north of here at our disposal through the county. I would like to see us utilize that,” said Hope Oostdik, town chair.
Oostdik amended the contract to say by the third year the town would like to implement some kind of brine into its snow removal process.
“It has uses only when the weather dictates… I think it’s reasonable we ask him to come forward with some kind of proposal,” she said.
“I question how affective it really is,” said Dave Schroeder, supervisor. “I know Jefferson County uses it a lot and other cities do. I saw when they put it out a lot of times it just didn’t do anything…I watch what they do on Highway S and A. I think the salt just works better.”
“I would like to open it up one more time and see if anyone else is interested in working with us,” she said.
The board heard from members of the public about pothole issues on town roads.
Walter Crossman spoke during public comment at the meeting saying, “Earlier I called you about the potholes on Crossman Road. Why isn’t it finished? There are some big holes there. It’s terrible.”
Northwest Services Rob Bennett was at the meeting to discuss the pothole issues saying what they have left in the township should be done soon and commented on brining.
“There are definitely really good applications for it and definitely really bad applications for it,” he said.
He mentioned brining can also pollute the lake.
“There are some serious considerations with snow removal,” Oostdik said. “There have been a lot of things working against us concerning potholes.”
The board approved a contract for $36,000 for town reassessment with Equity Appraisals starting in 2020. Half the money was budgeted for this year and half for next year.
In other business the board:
— Moved the ordinances regulating speed limits and abandoned vehicles and the ATV and UTV’s on town roads to the next meeting.
— Approved the Aug. 18 Fort Atkinson’s Lions Club to hold the Tour de Fort Bike Ride.
— Approved the special event for the Countryside Duathlon.
— Discussed the paving to begin on Airport Road in the next six weeks.
