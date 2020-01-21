JACKSON — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team lost to host Kettle Moraine Lutheran 60-42 in a rescheduled non-conference game on Saturday.
The Warriors trailed by eight at the break and sophomore guard Lily Schuetz, who scored 10 points, was the lone Lakeside (7-4) player in double-figures scoring. Megan Gerner notched a game-high 13 for KML (9-5).
The Warriors were 3-for-9 at the free throw line and made three 3-pointers, including two by junior guard Claudia Stuebs. Senior forward Lauren Thiele, junior forward Julia Neuberger and Stuebs all finished with six points.
Lakeside plays Marshall at home in a non-conference game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 60
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42
Lake Mills 20 22 — 42
KM Lutheran 28 32 — 60
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-pts) — Slonaker 1-1-3, Schuetz 5-0-10, Stuebs 2-0-6, Uecker 1-0-2, Thiele 2-2-6, Neuberger 3-0-6, Riesen 1-0-2, Raymond 2-0-4, Murray 1-0-3. Totals 18 3-9 42.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran — Schwalenberg 0-1-1, Wittig 3-0-6, Heckendorf 3-2-8, Zuleger 2-3-8, Truckenbrod 2-0-6, Kudek 1-0-2, Thistle 1-2-4, Knoll 2-2-6, Ott 2-0-4, Gerner 6-1-13, Miller 1-0-2. Totals 23 11-15 60.
3-point goals — LL (Stuebs 2, Murray) 3; KML (Truckenbrod 2, Zuleger) 3. Total fouls — LL 15, KML 12.
