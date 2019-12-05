The Lake Mills City Council did not vote on a resolution, after no motion was made, recommended by the Parks Board to put a walkway in at Faville Park.
Residents in the area voiced their concern to council members Tuesday, Dec. 3 about the sidewalk near their properties and said they were more in favor of a sidewalk along Tyranena Park Road. The walkway would have gone from Badger Drive, behind the houses on Wakeman Circle to Faville Park.
“A sidewalk going through the field would help with convenience. A sidewalk along the road would help with safety,” said Ashley Lehrer, who lives on Wakeman Circle.
Pete Wyman of Badger Drive said, “My biggest concern is water appearing in my basement,” saying the sidewalk could change the drainage in the area.
“I believe a sidewalk along County Highway V makes a lot of sense,” said Aaron Dobberstein, who lives on Wakeman Circle.
All of those who spoke voiced safety concerns for their properties, children in the area and maintenance of the sidewalk if it were to be put in.
There is work to be done at the park to make it handicap accessible, members of the council said. The Parks Board is currently working on an outdoor recreation plan that will address some of the issues at the park. The sidewalk issue could be brought back to the council at a later date.
“People are more concerned about the safety issue along Highway V and they would like us to deal with that before we deal with sidewalks in the park,” said Council President Diann Fritsch.
“I think we can come up with other access points besides what was proposed (for the future),” Vicky Schmidt, council member said.
“It would be good to see what the outdoor comprehensive recreation plan says,” said City Manager Steve Wilke in regard to improvements at the park.
Currently a sidewalk on Tyranena Park Road is not on a list of sidewalks that are priorities in the city.
“It’s dead in the water at this time,” Fritsch said.
The council approved a resolution to participate in the Clean Boats/Clean Waters Invasive Species Control grant program. The grant is written by Patricia Cicero, Jefferson County water resources management specialist, and facilitated by the Town of Lake Mills.
Boat inspectors help perform boat and trailer checks, disseminate informational brochures and educate boaters on how to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
“The Town of Lake Mills does a great job of doing this,” said Council Vice President Mike Foster.
Cicero told the council she believes the program has reduced the spread of invasive species from lake to lake.
In accordance with the 2020 city budget the council approved the city manager’s compensation for next year. The city manager’s annual salary will be $99,404.42. A 0.5% bonus will also be paid to the city manager Dec. 28, 2020 if no premium payment is required for income continuation insurance.
The council approved a reduction in the financial guarantee for the Crestview Meadows Subdivision, near Brookstone on land sold by Real Hope Community Church.
The developer of the subdivision asked the city for the remaining $37,328, but the city engineer recommended holding 15% of the original estimate of the total cost of $71,500 for public improvements because some of the work is yet to be completed. The council granted the reduction of the financial guarantee by $26,603.
In other business the council:
— Approved park fees for the Wallace Park Shelter.
— Hired Greg McFarland as the cemetery superintendent.
— Approved a fund transfer for projects in the 2019 capital budget that will not be completed before the end of the year.
— Approved designating previously encumbered funds from the 2019 operations budget to complete the library assessment project approved last month.
— Approved a fund transfer for the Parks and Forestry Department to pay for a 10,000-pound vehicle lift used in the mechanics bay.
— Approved a resolution stating the council’s opposition to State of Wisconsin 2019 Senate Bill 560, which limits municipalities use of Tax Incremental Districts. Tax incremental financing has been utilized in Wisconsin since 1975 to spur economic development that otherwise would be unlikely to happen. Lake Mills currently has six active TIDs in operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.