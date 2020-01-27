1/16/20
Parking Citation Gladstone Way
Parking Citation Brewster Drive
Citation: Operate while suspended, 1st offense; written warning speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Written warning: no lights at night N. Main Street / W. Pine Street
Parking Citation Sandy Beach Road
Parking Citation Elm Street
Vehicle Lockout E. Lake Street
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road
Check Welfare Louise Street
All Other School Threat Lake Mills Middle School
Warrant Arrest Sandy Beach Road
Written Warning No Headlights S. Main Street
Criminal Complaint: Disorderly Conduct, Citation: Illegal Burning E. Washington Street
All other illegal Burning Bartel's Beach
All other Reports E. Lake Street
15-day certification: non-registration N. Main Street / E. Tyranena Park Road
Written warning: defective head lamp, no proof of insurance S. Ferry Drive / W. Lake Street
1/17/20
Parking Citation Pope Street
Parking Citation Crestview Drive
Parking Citation Bayfield Court
Parking Citation Bayfield Court
Parking Citation College Street
EMS Assist W. Lake Street
Death investigation W. Grant Street
Car Accident-Hit and Run Cth V/Elm Street
Car Accident-Property Damage Only Cth V/Mulberry Street
Welfare Check Ray Street
Mutual Aid: Jefferson County I-94E, 259
Welfare Check Louise Street
1/18/20
Parking Citation vehicle tow-in E. Mills Drive
All other DC, bail jumping O'Neil Street
Criminal Complaint: Theft, Criminal Damage to Property College Street
EMS Assist College Street
EMS Assist W. Pine Street
Criminal Complaint: Theft E. Washington Street
1/19/20
Warrant X 6, Criminal Complaint: Possession Meth., Obstructing an Officer, operate while Suspended W. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS Water Street
Check Welfare Louise Street
Citation: Operate without a license, written warning for speeding, operate without insurance Mulberry Street/O'Neil Street
Criminal Complaint: Theft, Citation Trespassing Kwik Trip
EMS Assist Mulberry Street
Chapter 55 W. Lake Park Place
Check Welfare Louise Street
All Other (child custody) E. Washington Street
Assist EMS E. Grant Street
All other garbage fire Oakbrook
1/20/20
Domestic d/c E. Lake Street
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Retail theft/trespassing Dollar General
Emergency Detention E. Washington Street
1/21/20
Warning-operate w/out headlights on Hwy B/V West
All other complaints - Civil dispute Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning Defective Headlight Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Expired Registration. Written Warning Insurance and Defective Brake Light. Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written Warning No Plates Attached E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
1/22/20
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive
Parking Citation Reed Street
Parking Citation Wakeman Circle
Assist EMS Topel Street
Counseling notice x2 Catlin Drive
Assist EMS Whispering Pines Circle
911 Hang up American Way
Sexual Assault Woodland Beach Road
911 Hang up Bayfield Way
All Other Stolen Property Tamarack Drive
