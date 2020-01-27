1/16/20

Parking Citation Gladstone Way

Parking Citation Brewster Drive

Citation: Operate while suspended, 1st offense; written warning speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Written warning: no lights at night N. Main Street / W. Pine Street

Parking Citation Sandy Beach Road

Parking Citation Elm Street

Vehicle Lockout E. Lake Street

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road

Check Welfare Louise Street

All Other School Threat Lake Mills Middle School

Warrant Arrest Sandy Beach Road

Written Warning No Headlights S. Main Street

Criminal Complaint: Disorderly Conduct, Citation: Illegal Burning E. Washington Street

All other illegal Burning Bartel's Beach

All other Reports E. Lake Street

15-day certification: non-registration N. Main Street / E. Tyranena Park Road

Written warning: defective head lamp, no proof of insurance S. Ferry Drive / W. Lake Street

1/17/20

Parking Citation Pope Street

Parking Citation Crestview Drive

Parking Citation Bayfield Court

Parking Citation Bayfield Court

Parking Citation College Street

EMS Assist W. Lake Street

Death investigation W. Grant Street

Car Accident-Hit and Run Cth V/Elm Street

Car Accident-Property Damage Only Cth V/Mulberry Street

Welfare Check Ray Street

Mutual Aid: Jefferson County I-94E, 259

Welfare Check Louise Street

1/18/20

Parking Citation vehicle tow-in E. Mills Drive

All other DC, bail jumping O'Neil Street

Criminal Complaint: Theft, Criminal Damage to Property College Street

EMS Assist College Street

EMS Assist W. Pine Street

Criminal Complaint: Theft E. Washington Street

1/19/20

Warrant X 6, Criminal Complaint: Possession Meth., Obstructing an Officer, operate while Suspended W. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS Water Street

Check Welfare Louise Street

Citation: Operate without a license, written warning for speeding, operate without insurance Mulberry Street/O'Neil Street

Criminal Complaint: Theft, Citation Trespassing Kwik Trip

EMS Assist Mulberry Street

Chapter 55 W. Lake Park Place

Check Welfare Louise Street

All Other (child custody) E. Washington Street

Assist EMS E. Grant Street

All other garbage fire Oakbrook

1/20/20

Domestic d/c E. Lake Street

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Retail theft/trespassing Dollar General

Emergency Detention E. Washington Street

1/21/20

Warning-operate w/out headlights on Hwy B/V West

All other complaints - Civil dispute Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang up E. Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning Defective Headlight Mulberry Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Expired Registration. Written Warning Insurance and Defective Brake Light. Truman Narcotics E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written Warning No Plates Attached E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

1/22/20

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Pinnacle Drive

Parking Citation Reed Street

Parking Citation Wakeman Circle

Assist EMS Topel Street

Counseling notice x2 Catlin Drive

Assist EMS Whispering Pines Circle

911 Hang up American Way

Sexual Assault Woodland Beach Road

911 Hang up Bayfield Way

All Other Stolen Property Tamarack Drive

