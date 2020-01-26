A semi-van crash near Cambridge claimed two lives Friday evening, authorities report.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that at approximately 7:32 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 18 at its intersection with Hope Lake Road, just north of Lake Ripley.
The initial investigation found that a semi truck reportedly was traveling west on Highway 18 when it began to go out of control. An eastbound van collided with the semi.
Both occupants of the van were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the semi was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Early reports indicated that the semi was a tanker carrying ethanol. It reportedly was turned onto its side.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with traffic control by Jefferson County Emergency Communications. The road was closed in both directions for several hours.
The crash, which took place as a snowstorm was moving through the area, remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation team.
