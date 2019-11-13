10/31/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path

Alarm Mulberry Street

Open Door S Main Street

11/1/19

Citation Speeding S. Main Street / Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path

Assist EMS E Lake Street

Assist EMS E Lake Street

Accident W Tyranena Park Road

Found Property Water

Accident Crestview Lane

11/2/19

Warning Registration Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street

K9 Truman Narcotics Search Gladstone Way

Open Door, K9 Truman Search Fremont Street

Warning Defective Tail Lamp, No Light on Projected Load at Night S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road

Open Door Water Street

Warning Speeding S Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Defective Brake Lights N. Main Street/W. Madison Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Citation Possession of THC, Poss. Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics Search W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding, Violate Yellow Light, No Registration K9 Truman Narcotics search N. Main Street/Pine Street

11/3/19

Assist EMS W Pine Street

Citation Operate Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Operate without Head Lamps and Tail Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Hwy G / Hwy 89

Assist EMS Brown’s Court

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Rd

Alarm E. Tyranena Park

Assist EMS Mulberry St.

11/4/19

Warning Defective Tail Lamp W. Madison Street / W. Prospect Street

Found Property College Street

Warning Habitual Truancy Catlin Drive

Warning Fail to Display License Plate, Felony Warrant, Criminal Complaint Possession of Prescription Without Prescription E. Lake Street/S. Madison Street

Warning Speeding CTHV/Cherokee Path

Fire Assist E Lake Street

911 Hang Up Brookstone

EMS assist Franklin Street

11/5/19

Warning Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Fail to Display Registration Decal E. Lake Street & Ashland Road

K9 Truman Narcotics Search E Lake Street

Warning Expired Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics Search CTHV/Cherokee Path

Citation: Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Expired Registration, Fail to Display Front License Plate. Possession of Paraphernalia/ Possession of Marijuana X3, K9 Truman Narcotics Search Cth V/89

Vehicle Lockout W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Improper attached Plates W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspended, K9 Truman Narcotics Search Cth V/89

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S CP Ave

11/6/19

Accident Catlin Drive

Theft by Contractor/Fraud Norton Street

Warning Speeding American Way/Enterprise

Citation Operating without Valid License W Tyranena Park Road/Main Street

Accident, Citation Fail to Yield Making Left Turn E Lake Street

Fire Assist W Lake Street

