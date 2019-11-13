10/31/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path
Alarm Mulberry Street
Open Door S Main Street
11/1/19
Citation Speeding S. Main Street / Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path
Assist EMS E Lake Street
Assist EMS E Lake Street
Accident W Tyranena Park Road
Found Property Water
Accident Crestview Lane
11/2/19
Warning Registration Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road/Owen Street
K9 Truman Narcotics Search Gladstone Way
Open Door, K9 Truman Search Fremont Street
Warning Defective Tail Lamp, No Light on Projected Load at Night S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Road
Open Door Water Street
Warning Speeding S Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Defective Brake Lights N. Main Street/W. Madison Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Citation Possession of THC, Poss. Paraphernalia, K9 Truman Narcotics Search W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding, Violate Yellow Light, No Registration K9 Truman Narcotics search N. Main Street/Pine Street
11/3/19
Assist EMS W Pine Street
Citation Operate Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Operate without Head Lamps and Tail Lamps E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Hwy G / Hwy 89
Assist EMS Brown’s Court
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Woodland Beach Rd
Alarm E. Tyranena Park
Assist EMS Mulberry St.
11/4/19
Warning Defective Tail Lamp W. Madison Street / W. Prospect Street
Found Property College Street
Warning Habitual Truancy Catlin Drive
Warning Fail to Display License Plate, Felony Warrant, Criminal Complaint Possession of Prescription Without Prescription E. Lake Street/S. Madison Street
Warning Speeding CTHV/Cherokee Path
Fire Assist E Lake Street
911 Hang Up Brookstone
EMS assist Franklin Street
11/5/19
Warning Defective Headlamp N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Fail to Display Registration Decal E. Lake Street & Ashland Road
K9 Truman Narcotics Search E Lake Street
Warning Expired Registration, K9 Truman Narcotics Search CTHV/Cherokee Path
Citation: Operating After Suspension, Written Warning Expired Registration, Fail to Display Front License Plate. Possession of Paraphernalia/ Possession of Marijuana X3, K9 Truman Narcotics Search Cth V/89
Vehicle Lockout W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Improper attached Plates W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspended, K9 Truman Narcotics Search Cth V/89
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake Light S CP Ave
11/6/19
Accident Catlin Drive
Theft by Contractor/Fraud Norton Street
Warning Speeding American Way/Enterprise
Citation Operating without Valid License W Tyranena Park Road/Main Street
Accident, Citation Fail to Yield Making Left Turn E Lake Street
Fire Assist W Lake Street
