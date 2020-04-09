The 2020 high school baseball season is on hold, but in an effort to remain positive and provide recognition for the athletes and teams the preseason rankings from the Baseball Wisconsin Yearbook, the official publication of the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association, have been announced.
Lake Mills was among the preseason Top 20 in Division 2 landing the No. 12 ranking.
The L-Cats won the Capitol North Conference with a perfect 10-0 record and finished 18-5 overall. They return senior outfielder Riley Zirbel, a unanimous first-team selection, along with senior outfielder Hunter Buechel, a second-team pick, and honorable mention junior infielder Sam Giombetti.
Lake Mills found itself in the rankings despite losing three of its top four players in staff ace Nick Carpenter, shortstop Spencer Hans and catcher Adam Mitchell.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial is ranked No. 1. The Crusaders didn’t even make it out of WIAA regionals last year, but shared the crown in the Classic Eight Conference in 2019 and have as much experience as anyone in the state.
Led by Classic Eight Conference Player of the Year Luke Fox, an honorable mention All-State pick as a utility player, plus fellow D1 commit Chris Byre, Jr. and Jack Durst, the pitching staff is as good as any.
Rounding out the top five are Antigo, Beloit Turner, Wrightstown, and Pewaukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.