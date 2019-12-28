LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team built an 8-point lead at the 10-minute mark of the second half only to see it cut to two in 60 seconds.
The Warriors answered the bell nicely, outscoring Martin Luther 20-2 during a 4-minute, 30-second stretch, en route to winning 64-41 in a Lake Mills Holiday Classic game at LMHS on Friday afternoon.
Junior guard Mia Murray scored a game-high 15 points and sophomore guard Lily Schuetz added 11 for the Warriors (5-2), winners of three straight.
“Thought the overall effort was outstanding, Martin Luther is a talented team,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “Marin Riesen, our young freshman, had an exceptional game.”
The Lakeside run started on the heels of a timeout by Matthies with nine minutes remaining.
“I thought our depth was a little to our advantage today,” Matthies said. “They closed the gap in the second half, our defense was falling apart and our offense was turning it over. Out of the timeout, the girls responded. I thought it started on the defensive end and carried through to the offense.”
Out of the huddle, junior guard Kaylee Raymond knocked down a corner 3 before a steal led to a fast break that junior guard Olyvia Uecker finished with a 3-point play, pushing the lead to 45-37 with 7:50 to go.
Murray then missed a jumper but the Warriors grabbed the board, finding junior guard Maya Heckmann for an open 3 from the top of the key.
Pressure led to an easy bucket for Schuetz before Murray dished to senior forward Lauren Thiele for a basket inside. Murray had a 3-point play of her own, colliding with Martin Luther sophomore forward Joselyn Gonzales on the way up to make it 55-39. Thiele and Riesen each made a pair of free throws as the lead swelled to 20 with 4:25 left.
“To have offensive production from Lily, she gives 100 percent all the time, that was nice to see her step forward and put the ball in the hoop,” Matthies said. “We had balanced scoring. The more we spread the wealth, I think we are more effective that way.”
Lakeside led by nine at the break after a 9-0 run to close the half, forcing turnovers consistently that led to chances in transition.
Riesen, a guard, scored eight points and Thiele chipped in six. Heckmann and Raymond each hit two 3s, finishing with six points.
Vanessa Solano and Sydney Burris both scored nine for Martin Luther (4-4).
The Warriors play Belleville Saturday on the last day of the Holiday Classic at LMHS at 1:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 64,
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 41
Lakeside Lutheran 31 33 — 64
Martin Luther 22 19 — 41
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-tp) — Gnabasik 1-0-2, M. Heckmann 2-0-6, Schuetz 4-3-11, A. Heckmann 1-0-2, Uecker 1-2-4, Thiele 2-2-6, Neuberger 2-0-4, Riesen 3-2-8, Raymond 2-0-6, Murray 5-4-15. Totals 23 13-20 64.
Martin Luther (fg-ftm-tp) — Green 1-0-3, Hoppert 1-0-2, Brick 3-2-8, Solano 3-0-9, Burris 4-1-9, Hafemann 2-0-4, Gonzales 2-2-6. Totals 16 5-8 41.
3-point goals — LL, M. Heckmann 2, Raymond 2, Murray 1; ML, Green 1, Solano 1.
Total fouls — LL 12, ML 18.
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Belleville 46
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team won its fourth straight game, defeating Belleville 54-46 in the Lake Mills Holiday Classic at Lake Mills High School on Saturday.
Senior forward Lauren Thiele made seven field goals, totaling a career-high 16 points, and junior guards Mia Murray and Olyvia Uecker each added eight.
“Lauren Thiele had a breakout game,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Tim Matthies said. “She made key defensive plays and deflections in the second half. Just really steady, outstanding play by her today.”
Thiele scored 14 first-half points, helping the Warriors (6-2) build a 6-point lead at the break. The Wildcats (6-3) managed 18 points after halftime.
Freshman guard Marin Riesen had six points and sophomore guard Lily Schuetz scored five.
“After a really good start, we overall struggled as a team today,” Matthies said. “Belleville played really well, ton of credit to their players and coach. Ultimately it turned out that we solidified (defensively) in the halfcourt.”
For Belleville, Ava Foley registered 16 and Erin Kittleson added nine.
Lakeside plays at Columbus on Jan. 9, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. to commence Capitol North play.
“We look forward to a few days off and rolling our sleeves up to get ready for the conference season,” Matthies said.LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54,
BELLEVILLE 46
Wildcats 28 18 — 46
Warriors 34 20 — 54
Belleville (fg-ftm-tp) — Schrader 2-2-6, Grefsheim 1-0-2, Kittleson 4-1-9, Stampfl 3-2-8, Foley 7-2-16, Winterburn 1-0-2, Smith 1-1-3. Totals 19 8-13 46.
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ftm-tp) — Slonaker 1-0-2, M. Heckmann 1-1-4, Schuetz 1-3-5, Uecker 2-4-8, Thiele 7-2-16, Neuberger 1-0-2, Riesen 3-0-6, Raymond 1-0-3, Murray 3-1-8. Totals 20 11-23 54.
3-point goals — LL, M. Heckmann 1, Raymond 1, Murray 1.
Total fouls — B 22, LL 15.
Fouled out — B, Smith.
