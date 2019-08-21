The Lake Mills High School girls tennis team is off to a roaring start, winning a pair of tournaments to begin the 2019 season.
LAKE MILLS INVITE
The L-Cats took first in their own invitational going 3-0 on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The L-Cats defeated Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 7-0.
Milwaukee St. Thomas More finished second with a 2-1 record.
At No. 1 singles, Jena Smith triumphed 6-1, 6-3. Isabel Retrum dropped the same number of games as Smith, winning her match 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2.
Claudia Curtis lost just two games in her match at No. 3 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.
Molly Williams didn’t drop a single game in her match, collecting a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles for Lake Mills, Juliana Wagner and Gabby Mahr teamed up for a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Over at No. 2 doubles, Makaylah Lege and Mia Kroll triumphed 6-1, 6-2. Brooke Sehmer and Hannah Alexander won their match at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-0, 6-2.
It was much of the same for Lake Mills against Waupun, as the L-Cats picked up another 7-0 victory.
Smith, Retrum, Curtis and Williams all won their singles matches in two sets.
The L-Cat doubles teams dropped just two games combined, as two of the three doubles teams won in sweeping 6-0, 6-0 fashion.
Waupun finished third at the invitational with a 1-2 record. Whitefish Bay Dominican forfeited their matches at the invitational, finishing winless.
JEFFERSON INVITE
Lake Mills earned its second tournament sweep of the year, collecting a 3-0 record at the Jefferson quadrangular Monday, Aug. 19 at Jefferson High School.
The L-Cats blanked Mayville and Janesville Parker, 7-0, and narrowly defeated the host Eagles, 4-3.
Against Jefferson, Lake Mills collected just one singles win, but swept doubles action for the L-Cats’ 4-3 triumph.
Senior Jena Smith was the lone L-Cat to win at singles, playing at the No. 1 spot. Smith defeated Anna Kallsen by a score of 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, sophomore Isabel Retrum fell in her match, 6-4, 6-0 to Eryn Warner.
Freshman Claudia Curtis won seven games in her match at No. 3 singles, but ultimately was defeated by Gracie Niebler, 6-3, 6-4.
Junior Molly Williams was bested by the Eagles’ Laura Traver at the No. 4 singles spot.
Over in doubles, junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr won their match at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-2, score against Rialey Martin and Mackenzkie Pinnow
At No. 2 doubles, the senior duo of Makaylah Legel and Mia Kroll came out victorious against Jefferson’s Meghan Magner and Eden Dempsey by a score of 6-3, 6-2.
Sophomore Hannah Alexander and junior Brooke Sehmer picked up a tight, 6-3, 7-5, victory against Emily Carlson and Brittney Mengel at No. 3 doubles.
The L-Cats cruised against Janesville Parker. All four of Lake Mills’ singles players won their matches, dropping a combined three games as a group.
Curtis won her match in sweeping fashion, 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 3 spot.
At No. 3 doubles, Alexander and Sehmer also won their match in a sweep, winning 6-0, 6-0.
It was much of the same for the L-Cats against Mayville.
Smith swept her match at the top-singes flight (6-0, 6-0).
The L-Cats will play in an invitational hosted by Mukwonago on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.