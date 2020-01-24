Ephraim Pottery, 130 E. Lake St., will be offering themed tile designs and hosting a special sale in honor of the Knickerbocker Ice Festival on Saturday, Feb. 1.
There will be a special pottery giveaway drawing, light refreshments and artist interaction.
“We like to connect with the community where we set up shop over a decade ago to share our creative ideas, especially when they focus on Lake Mills,” said Kevin Hicks, Ephraim artist and owner. “We consider people from the region ambassadors for our pottery and we like to do something special with them when we can.”
Last year Ephraim built a tile installation featuring their five-inch Icehenge tile. This year, Ephraim artist Leah Purisch will share tile designs inspired by hidden scenes around Rock Lake that Lake Mills natives cherish.
The gallery will hold a one day sale at the store featuring discounted functional pottery. Since 1996 Ephraim has been known across the United States for producing quality art pottery. Ephraim Elemental, a new line of tableware, came on the market last summer. Ephraim Elemental product development pieces first sold to Lake Mills residents last winter when they were showcased on the wall-of-mugs, a gallery feature created for the
2019 ice fest which has also become a feature at their West Coast gallery in Cambria, California.
A year later, with a full line of tableware available nationally, Ephraim offers second and irregular pieces—many of which are one-of-a- kind—for one day to Lake Mills festival goers alongside first-line pieces.
For information go to ephraimpottery.com/galleries.
